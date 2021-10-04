live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave In India Possible, Remain Alert And Vigilant, Randeep Guleria Warns Ahead of Festivals

As India enters the season of festivals, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria has warned of the possible third wave of coronavirus in the country and urged citizens to remain alert and vigilant."During the festive season, we have to remain alert and vigilant. If we remain careful for the next 6-8 weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases", Guleria told news agency ANI. Earlier this week, Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul has warned that not following proper safety guidelines during the festival season can lead to another massive spread of the virus in the country. "The third wave of COVID-19 in India is possible if people fail to abide by the safety protocols, especially during the festive season in the country."

Meanwhile, India logged 22,842 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 3,38,13,903. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

