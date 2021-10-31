live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delta Sub-Lineage Spreading; Found In 99% COVID Samples From Delhi In October

As per the data by the Delhi government, the Delta variant was found in about 54% of April tests and 82% of May samples. Read on to know more.

As the Delta strain continues to evolve, a new offspring has emerged in the United Kingdom and has found its way to the United States. The Delta sub-lineage, also known as AY.4.2, is defined by two "S-gene mutations" on A222V and Y145H, both of which are found on the gene that codes for SARS-spike CoV-2's glycoprotein.

Even though scientists believe that the sub-lineage is less worrisome than its predecessor Alpha or Delta variants, it continues to spread in different parts of the world at a rapid pace. Incidences of the sub-lineage of the COVID-19 variant is also on the rise in India, notably in Maharashtra.

According to Delhi government data, the Delta variant and its sub-lineages of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were found in 99 per cent of patient samples sequenced in October. Since the establishment of the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) earlier this year, over 7,300 samples from Delhi have been sequenced.

According to official data, the delta variation was discovered in 54 per cent of the samples sequenced in April and 82 per cent in May. At its apex, Delhi saw a major second wave of Covid-19, with over 28,000 cases reported in a single day. According to the data, delta variant samples account for 39% of all sequenced samples.

