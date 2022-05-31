live

'Do Not Lower Guard Against COVID-19': Maharashtra Government Warns Amid 17% Spike In Daily Cases

Maharashtra is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past few days now. According to the latest report, Mumbai on Monday logged a total of 318 Covid-19 cases, the fifth day in a row when the total number of cases was above 300, taking the infection caseload in the city to 10,65,296, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,566.

Cautioning people against showing any kind of leniency towards following the safety protocols, the city guardian minister Aslam Shaikh had warned that a lockdown will be imposed if COVID cases continue to rise and exceed thousand in the state. Speaking to the media, he said that looking at the speed at which COVID cases are growing in the city, the government might have to impose restrictions. Earlier last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also urged the people of the state not to lower guard and said that everyone must use face masks all the time while stepping out of the house. He also urged people to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour.

