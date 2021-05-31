The COVID-19 situation in the country remains bleak with new surge in infections reported in many nations across the world. The crisis in India, however, seems to be slightly improving with a steady decline in new cases in the last few days. The viral disease that has taken a heavy toll in terms of human lives and economic strife, is continuously mutating and new strains are emerging in many places. The latest is the hybrid strain discovered in Vietnam, which contains characteristics of both the UK variant and the Indian double mutant variant. This strain is also said to be more virulent than any of the other variants identified till now.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the current global Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 170,174,444 and 3,537,835, respectively. The US records the highest number of cases and deaths at 33,258,547 and 594,430, respectively. India ranks second in terms of infections with 27,894,800 cases while Brazil comes second in terms of deaths with 461,931 fatalities.