COVID-19 Live Updates: Asymptomatic Cases On The Rise In Shanghai As Stealth Omicron Sweeps Across China

Earlier this week, China imposed a phase-wise lockdown in its biggest city Shanghai. The city is home to over 26 million people. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

As China's biggest city Shanghai enters the fourth day of phase-wise lockdown after experiencing a sudden spike in the daily COVID infection numbers, authorities said that there is a rise in the asymptomatic cases. In a recent appeal, the Shanghai authorities urged the people in the city to co-operate with the tight curbs and stay home and avoid gathering outside. The new omicron BA.2 subvariant is widely blamed for bringing a new surge in cases to Shanghai, which had suffered relatively little effect from the pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The plea for patience came as the Chinese financial hub, which is home to over 26 million people, reported 5,298 locally transmitted new asymptomatic cases and 355 symptomatic cases on Wednesday, compared with 5,656 local asymptomatic cases and 326 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

According to the latest numbers, Shanghai also accounted for almost 80% of local asymptomatic cases reported across the whole of China on Wednesday, and about 20% of those with symptoms. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

