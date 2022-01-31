live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Weekly COVID Cases Goes Down For The First Time As India Battles Third Wave; Deaths Up 41%

Weekly COVID Cases Goes Down For The First Time

Even as India battles the third wave of COVID-19, news about a drop in weekly COVID cases was reported by the Health Ministry on Monday. Stay with TheHealthsite.com for all the latest updates.

Even as India battles the third wave of COVID-19, primarily triggered by the Omicron variant which was first discovered by the scientists in South Africa, news about a drop in weekly COVID cases was reported by the Health Ministry on Monday. According to the latest data, India recorded just over 17.5 lakh fresh cases during the week ending Sunday (January 24-30), down 19% from the preceding week, strengthening the view that the third wave may have peaked at the national level although some states may continue to report a surge in cases.

Meanwhile, the worst-hit state Delhi is also witnessing a sharp fall in the daily COVID numbers. On Sunday, the city logged 3,674 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, while 30 more people succumbed to the viral disease. With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,27,489 and the death toll climbed to 25,827. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 4,483 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths. Stay with TheHealthsite.com for all the latest updates.

