live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Are We Back To Stage-1? Delhi Crosses 1000-Mark, Maharashtra Logs 3,671 Covid Infections In 24 Hrs

Are We Back To Stage-1? Delhi Cross 1000-Mark, Maharashtra Logs 3,671 Covid Infections In 24 Hrs

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Tuesday announced a 'Yellow Alert' in Delhi amid record-high cases associated with the newly detected Omciron variant of COVID-19.

The highly transmissible COVID-19 variant, Omicron is spreading rapidly across the country. Experts have also warned that there could be a rise in cases where individuals will suffer from double infection (in this case an individual may catch both Delta and Omicron at the same time [Delmicron]). The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is so far the highest mutated version of the virus, which has over 50 mutations in its spike protein, making it exceptionally capable of infecting double vaccinated individuals as well. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already termed this new strain as a 'Variant of Concern' (VOC) and cautioned people about the new symptoms (usually mild) to look out for. Some of them include - scratchy throat, runny nose, nausea, and loss of appetite, unlike Delta, the dominant strain of the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Omicron doesn't damage the lungs to a great extent, thus it doesn't lead to breathing issues also.

Looking at the current trend of the Omicron variant in India, citizens are worried if the country is back to stage-1 of the pandemic, as the world heads into the new year 2022. According to the data, Delhi and Maharashtra are among the worst-affected states due to Omicron. In a span of 24 hours, the national capital crossed the 1000-mark after 7 months. Maharashtra too logged 3,671 new infection cases. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES