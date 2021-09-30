live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India's Active Cases Stands At 2.77 Lakh, Lowest In Six Months

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Amid rising speculations about a possible third wave of coronavirus in India, the country on Wednesday registered 18,870 new cases of the infection. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,37,16,451. According to the latest data, India's active COVID cases comprise 0.84% of the total coronavirus infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.83%, the highest since March 2020. Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister VK Paul said that the country needs to be cautious about the slight spike in the daily cases since India is entering its festive season in the month of October and November. Paul highlighted the need to follow the strict rules of pandemics such as wearing masks properly, keeping the hands sanitized, and also avoiding the crowd as much as possible. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES