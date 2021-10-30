Many people who had a recent Covid-19 infection may think they have antibodies against Covid-19 in their body and may not be considering taking vaccines. But a new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that Covid-19 vaccination can offer higher protection than previous infection.
They found that people who are unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have Covid-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.
Based on the study findings, the CDC concluded that Covid-19 vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization than infection alone for at least 6 months.