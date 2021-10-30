live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Pfizer Vaccine Becomes The First FDA-Approved Covid-19 Jab For Kids Aged 5-11

Another study reaffirms the importance of Covid-19 vaccines, for those who have had prior infection. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Many people who had a recent Covid-19 infection may think they have antibodies against Covid-19 in their body and may not be considering taking vaccines. But a new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that Covid-19 vaccination can offer higher protection than previous infection.

They found that people who are unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have Covid-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.

Based on the study findings, the CDC concluded that Covid-19 vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization than infection alone for at least 6 months.

The study reaffirms the importance of Covid-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection, stated CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

So, if you haven't received your Covid-19 vaccine, get it soon, even if you have had recent infection.

