Overflowing Hospital Beds In France, Lockdown In China, COVID Continues To Wreak Havoc

The highly contagious Omcicron BA.2 is the current variant behind the sudden surge in the daily cases and experts fear that not following proper protocols can lead to a major outbreak in the future.

After experiencing a steady drop in daily COVID cases, several Asian and European countries are back to fighting the deadly COVID-19 infection as cases have started to gain strength once again. The highly contagious Omcicron BA.2 is the current variant behind the sudden surge in the daily cases and experts fear that not following proper protocols can lead to a major outbreak in the future.

China has imposed a phase-wise lockdown in its biggest city Shanghai from this week, in order to conduct mass testing and contain the spread of the virus. The city is home to over 26 million people. Meanwhile, France is also seeing a surge in the number of cases requiring hospitalisation. According to the latest figures, the number of patients hospitalised due to coronavirus in France increased by 467 to 21,073, the highest daily rise since February 1. The French health authorities have stated that they have seen the hospitalisations figure increase by 1.8% and it has been now increasing for the fifth day running.

India too is on a high alert after seeing a spike in global COVID cases. In a statement on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government said that the Omicron BA.2 variant has replaced the Delta variant completely in the state, igniting the number of infection rates. Follow TheHealhSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

