At a time when the world was witnessing a steep fall in the daily count of coronavirus cases, a new variant detected in India became a cause of concern for the health experts. The new COVID-19 variant is highly transmissible and infectious compared to the other strains of the virus. However, the US’ National Institute of Health has said that India’s Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing India’s COVID-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day. India saw 37,566 new cases being reported in a day, while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,97,637 with 907 daily fatalities, the lowest in 77 days. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus here.