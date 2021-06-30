At a time when the world was witnessing a steep fall in the daily count of coronavirus cases a new variant detected in India became a cause of concern for the health experts. The new COVID-19 variant is highly transmissible and infectious compared to the other strains of the virus. However the US' National Institute of Health has said that India's Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus. On Tuesday a single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40000 after 102 days bringing