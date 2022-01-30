live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Be Vigilant Warns Health Minister As Reports of Newly Found NeoCoV Surface

Be Vigilant Warns Health Minister As Reports of New Variant NeoCoV Surface

Panicky reports of a newly found NeoCov have surfaced, which is believed to be more transmissible and virulent. But experts have warned to be vigilant. Here are all the latest updates on NeoCov and COVID-19.

Various sources claim that Chinese scientists have warned about a possible variant of the virus linked to the outbreaks in the idle East in 2012 and 2015. The earlier virus was discovered to be in the same family as SARS-CoV-2. NeoCoV, the new so-called variety that is currently being discussed, was discovered in a population of bats in South Africa. NeoCoV has only been found to spread among these animals thus far.

NeoCoV could spread via a similar manner used by the SARS-CoV-2-causing Covid-19, but with a higher transmission rate, according to the researchers who just identified the variant. According to some reports, NeoCoV is not a "new" variant, but rather one that has been detected previously. Experts, on the other hand, have urged people not to be alarmed by it but to keep their guard up.

Also, the numbers of COVID-19 cases are seeing a downward trend, the government warned against complacency on Saturday. Even though active COVID cases and positivity rates have decreased in most states in the recent two weeks, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya warned in a meeting on Saturday that there is still a need to remain watchful and not let their guard down.

The Union Health Minister on Saturday said, "The fight against Covid is a joint effort and joint responsibility of the Centre and the states, and I am happy that we have faced this public health challenge with a collaborative spirit."

