923 New Cases In 24 Hours In Delhi; WHO Warns of COVID Tsunami Which Will Collapse Health System

Delhi has been witnessing a gradual uptick in the number of cases over the last week. Taking cognizance of the current situation in the state the Arvind Kejriwal-led government issued a Yellow Alert with immediate effect.

On November 24, the highly transmissible and mutated version of coronavirus, Omicron was detected in South Africa. Since then the variant has spread over to more than 100 countries, causing mild to moderate symptoms. The variant is less dangerous than the delta variant which led to the ferocious second wave in India earlier this year but is capable of infecting individuals who are fully vaccinated. Carrying over 50 mutations in its spike protein, out of which 30 are worrisome, this variant is now the current 'Variant of Concern' (VOC), as termed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the latest reports, the national capital Delhi on Wednesday registered 923 new cases of infection. Officials stated that Delhi witnessed an 86 per cent jump in cases from the previous day on Thursday, which is also the highest since May 30. Delhi has been witnessing a gradual uptick in the number of cases over the last week. Taking cognizance of the current situation in the state the Arvind Kejriwal-led government issued a Yellow Alert with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, WHO has warned about the possible surge in Delmicron cases (A "tsunami" of Omicron and Delta Covid-19 cases) which will probably pile up the pressure on health systems that is already being stretched to their limits. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID.

