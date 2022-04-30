live

COVID Surge In India: 3,688 Cases, 50 Deaths In A Day

Covid cases continue to increase in India.. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

India reported 3,688 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as against 3,377 infections reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The country saw 50 deaths due to Covid in the same period, taking the total death toll to 5,23,803.

The country's daily positivity rate reported a marginal rise at 0.74 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is recorded at 0.66 per cent. Currently, the active caseload of the country stands at 18,684. A total of 4,96,640 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has reached 513,045,386, while the deaths have surged to 6,233,848, according to the Johns Hopkins University. At 43,072,176, India accounts for the second highest caseload.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES