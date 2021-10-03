Covid-19 Live Updates: Battle Against Coronavirus Not Over, Can "Come Back With Vengence"

live

Battle Against Coronavirus Not Over, Can "Come Back With Vengence"

AIIMS COVID-19 Task Force Chief has warned people not to let their guard down as the battle against coronavirus is not over yet. Get all COVID-19 LIVE Updates right here!

Dr Navneet Wig, the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force at AIIMS Delhi, warned on Saturday (October 2, 2021) that the struggle against COVID-19 is still not simple because the pandemic can strike again. Even as India successfully distributed 90 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses, Dr Navneet Wig issued a warning. He further added, "And that is how we are going to win this war. It is not an easy war still, we cannot be overconfident, we have to be a little underconfident so that we don't lower our guard and take all precautions."

Pointing out the prevalence in the country, Dr Wig stated that there is still a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in some states. He warned people to be cautious of the virus that could "come back with a vengeance." He asked people to be extra cautious ahead of the festival season to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Since other diseases like dengue, scrub typhus, typhoid fever and airborne diseases are on a rise, the AIIMS Covid-19 Task Force chief asked people to be extra careful till two weeks after Diwali. Follow all protocol "go slow, wear a mask and avoid social gatherings."

(with inputs from agencies)

