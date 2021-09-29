live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Suspended In Slovenia Over Death of 20-YO

"Coronavirus is still with us and we need to be more conscious in order to defeat the infection," said the World Health Organisation (WHO). Talking about COVID-19 becoming 'Endemic' in India, a senior official from the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday said that the virus may continue to transmit for a "very long time" and the level of immunity in a community will be only determined by the percentage of a total number of people who are getting the vaccination and records of the previous history. The endemic stage of a virus attack is when a population learns to live with a virus, very different from the epidemic stage when the virus overwhelms a population.

This comes as India sees a slight rise in active cases. The national capital on Monday recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 34 fresh instances of the infection in a day with a 0.05 per cent case positivity rate. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

