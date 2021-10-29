live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delta Subvariant A.Y 4.2 Detected in 42 Countries, 93% Cases From the UK

The Delta Covid subvariant AY.4.2, which is believed to be up to 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta, is gradually spreading across the world. As of October 25, more than 26,000 cases of AY.4.2 have been reported from 42 countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its latest weekly epidemiological update. The majority (93 per cent) of AY.4.2 sequences were reported from the UK, it said.

India has also identified 17 samples of AY.4.2 (seven in Andhra Pradesh, four in Kerala, two each in Telangana and Karnataka, and one each in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir), as per Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID).

The AY.4.2 variant of the Covid-19 virus has three additional mutations, two in the spike protein: A222V and Y145H. Studies are underway to assess if AY.4.2 is more contagious or deadlier. The WHO also continues to monitor and assess SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the AY lineages within Delta Variant of Concern.

In Britain, AY.4.2 now constitutes about 10 per cent of all new cases, compared to just 5 per cent last month. In Poland, this new variant makes up about 16 per cent of all Covid cases. AY.4.2 cases are also reported from Germany and the Netherlands. However, too little is known about the mutations in AY.4.2 and so it is still unclear if the new variant is actually more transmissible.

