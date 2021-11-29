live

Omicron, the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 was detected in South Africa last week. The variant has over 50 mutations, which makes it deadlier than the Delta variant, the dominant strain of coronavirus which led to the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India. Now, with the detection of this highly virulent strain, many countries have re-imposed restrictions for the travellers from the countries which are seeing a surge in cases associated with the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India has also been put under high alert as the country is still recouping from the massive loss of lives during the second wave of COVID-19 which hit the country earlier this year. According to the official's data, Odisha is currently registering a spike in daily COVID-19 cases. At least 150 fresh COVID-19 cases from various educational institutions have been registered in the last 24 hours. Cautioning the healthcare workers and the collectors of the state, the government asked them to remain prepared to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, during a press meeting, AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria said that the new variant has the potential of developing "immunoescape mechanisms" which may lead to a decreased efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Guleria also added that the efficacy of vaccines including those in use in India needs to be evaluated "critically". Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the news related to COVID-19 from in and around the country.

