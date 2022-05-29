live

Maharashtra Sees A Jump In COVID Cases With 7 New Cases Of Omicron Subvariants BA.4, BA.5 Found

Maharashtra saw a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases first time in 50 days. Read on to know the details and the latest COVID updates right here!

Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra's Public Health Minister, recommended that inhabitants, in areas where coronavirus illnesses are becoming more common, be more vigilant and use masks. He also informed reporters that the condition has resulted in few reported deaths even though cases have been increasing.

According to the minister, health workers have been given directives to take the necessary steps to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. There were 529 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded in Maharashtra on May 28, but no deaths from the virus. The state had 536 new cases and zero deaths the day before.

Maharashtra's Health Minister, Rajesh Tope advised people to "start taking extra care including wearing masks." He further stated that even though the cases are on the rise, the situation is still under control.

The first cases of the subvariants of the Omicron of COVID-19 were also found in Maharashtra. As per reports, seven people have been detected to be infected from the subvariants in Pune, four of the infected people have contracted BA.4 variant while the other 3 were infected by BA.5 variant.

