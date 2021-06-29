India logged 46,148 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,02,79,331, while daily fatalities were recorded below 1000, taking the death toll to 3,96,730. The country registered 979 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 in a day, the lowest in 76 days. The active cases declined to 5,72,994 comprising 1.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.80 per cent. A total of 3,96,730 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,21,286 from Maharashtra, 34,743 from Karnataka, 32,290 from Tamil Nadu, 24,965 from Delhi, 22,518 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,612 from West Bengal, 15,991 from Punjab and 13,431 from Chhattisgarh. Also Read - Delhi Gyms Reopen: 5 Precautions You Must Take To Stay Safe From COVID-19 At The Gym

The national capital reported 59 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest this year so far, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.10 per cent. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 14,33,993. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered so far and the death toll stands at 24,967. Catch all the live updates here. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Dr Reddy's Announces Commercial Launch of 2-DG For Treatment of Coronavirus

Delta the ‘most transmissible’ of variants, spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations: WHO chief

Delta is the “most transmissible” of the variants identified so far and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

40,845 cases of black fungus reported in India so far: Harsh Vardhan

A total of 40,845 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported in the country so far, of which 31,344 are rhinocerebral in nature, and the death toll from the infections stands at 3,129.