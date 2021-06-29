India logged 46148 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 30279331 while daily fatalities were recorded below 1000 taking the death toll to 396730. The country registered 979 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 in a day the lowest in 76 days. The active cases declined to 572994 comprising 1.89 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.80 per cent. A total of 396730 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 121286 from Maharashtra 34743 from Karnataka 32290 from Tamil Nadu 24965 from Delhi 22518 from Uttar Pradesh 17612 from West Bengal 15991 from Punjab and 13431 from Chhattisgarh. The national capital