live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Covid Cases Drop, But Daily Deaths Still High In Delhi

A total of 47,042 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the city.

In view of improving the COVID-19 situation, the government has lifted weekend curfew and an odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city.

Delhi continues to report a decline in daily COVID-19 infections, with 4,044 new cases registered on Friday. As per the Health Department bulletin, the city's positivity rate has reduced to 8.6 per cent and active cases have dropped to 29,152.

On Friday, however, there were 25 deaths related to Covid-19 in the national capital. This has pushed the total caseload and the death toll in Delhi to 18,19,332 and 25,769 respectively. While the city's active Covid cases rate stands at 1.60 per cent, its death rate remains at 1.42 per cent.

In view of improving the COVID-19 situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has lifted the weekend curfew and an odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city. Restaurants and bars are also allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, and government offices can reopen with 50 per cent staff.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES