COVID-19 Live Updates: With 5Lakh Daily Cases, US Sets Grim New Record; Omicron Tally In India Reaches 717

The world is back to fighting another wave of COVID-19 due to the newly detected Omicron variant. The strain is highly transmissible and is spreading faster across the nations. Follow this pace for all the COVID-related updates.

Omicron, the highly mutated variant of COVID-19 was declared the dominant strain in the US earlier this month. The variant carries 50 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which may help it to infect even those who are fully vaccinated. The rising cases, breakthrough infections are on the rise globally, but the US is the worst-hit country so far. According to the latest reports, the lightning spread of the new Omicron variant in the US has driven daily Covid-19 new cases to a record high of over 510,000.

The grim statistics of Monday show that a total of 512,553 new cases and 1,762 new deaths were reported across the country on a single day. Over the past week, nearly 1,660,000 new cases and over 10,000 new deaths were added to the tally.

Meanwhile, India is also under the claws of this highly transmissible COVID variant. The country surpassed 700 mark cases associated with Omicron on Monday. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Delhi government has issued a 'Yellow Alert' in the state with immediate effect from Monday. Many other states have also re-imposed pandemic restrictions to contain the spread. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from around the world.

