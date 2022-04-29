live

Not The Right Time To Ditch Masks: India Adds 3,337 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths In 24Hrs

Not The Right Time To Ditch Masks: India Adds 3,337 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths In 24Hrs

The national capital has been positioned on the top of the worst-hit states in the country with 1,490 new cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Coronavirus is here to stay and people will have to learn to live with it. The cases in India are rising again and the predictions done by the experts are probably coming true. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged 3,337 new cases of COVID infections, taking the total tally of cases to 4,30,72,176. Added to this, the updated data by the Union Health Ministry has also stated that the COVID death tolls in India have climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities. Are these signs that a COVID fourth wave is coming to India?

In the report, the ministry said that the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent. The national capital has been positioned on the top of the worst-hit states in the country with 1,490 new cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES