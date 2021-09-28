live

Covid-19 Live Updates: The Pandemic Wiped Out Years Of Progress, Led To Biggest Decrease In Life Expectancy Since World War II

A new study suggests that the Covid-19 pandemic has decreased life expectancy and is one of the worst catastrophes to hit the world, Read on to get all the latest updates on Covid-19.

The coronavirus epidemic cut life expectancy by the most since World War II last year, according to an Oxford University study. According to the report, life expectancy in 22 countries has decreased by more than six months since 2019, and life expectancy has decreased in 27 of the 29 countries studied, including the United States, Europe, and Chile.

According to data from worldometers.com, 4,761,895 individuals have died as a result of Covid-19 over the world, with the United States leading the way with 706,317 deaths, followed by Brazil and India. In the majority of countries, men's life expectancy has decreased more than women's, according to the report. The greatest loss in life expectancy was seen in men from the United States, who lost 2.2 years in comparison to 2019.

