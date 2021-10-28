live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Karnataka On High Alert As 'More Contagious’ Delta Variant AY.4.2 Spreads Rapidly

COVID-19 Live Updates: Karnataka On High Alert As 'More Contagious’ Delta Variant AY.4.2 Spreads Rapidly

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Amid rising concerns over the spread of a new variant of Delta in some countries, India is also on the radar as some cases of the strain have been detected in the country. In a recent development, Karnataka has been put on a high alert after cases of a sublineage of SARS CoV 2's delta variant increased to seven in the state with three more people found to be infected with it. Speaking to the media, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said, "There are seven cases (of AY.4.2) in the state -- three in Bengaluru and four in different parts of the state."

However, Karnataka Health Commissioner D. Randeep has clarified that there is no reason to panic. "The investigation of the new variant is underway. Further investigation is required. There is no clarity as such on the ground that the new variant could spread faster than the Delta variant. This variant has not been found in any containment zone. There is no clarity on the new variant causing the third wave," he told the media. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES