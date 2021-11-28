live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Several Countries Tighten Restrictions As Omicron Detected In Different Nations

The South African COVID-19 variant has already affected the global market with several nations banning flights to and from southern Africa. Get all COVID-19 updates right here!

The South African variant, recently named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has been detected in several countries. According to British Health Secretary Sajid Javid, two cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain have been discovered in the United Kingdom. The cases discovered in Chelmsford and Nottingham are "related," and the two individuals, along with their households, are now self-isolating while more tests and contact tracing are conducted.

Denmark has also suspected two cases of the novel corona variant Omicron discovered in travellers entering Denmark from South Africa. "The authorities have a reasonable suspicion that we have the first two cases of the new variant Omicron in Denmark, which has been detected by the variant PCR tests," said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in the press release late Saturday.

In the wake of the new variant, many countries have also restricted flights to and from southern Africa. Several countries, including Israel, the UK, Egypt, etc. have suspended flights to contain the new COVID-19 variant. The sudden halt has forced people to book last minute flights, and some families are stuck after a sudden decision to ban flights.

As for India, the government's decision is to allow 50 per cent of their pre-COVID scheduled passenger flights between India and South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana from December 15.

