live

Delhi Sees Rise In Covid Cases, 445 New Infections Reported On Friday

India ranked second in terms of highest caseload at 43,147,530, , according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The number of daily Covid cases has gone up again in Delhi. The national capital on Friday reported 445 new infections, as against 403 on the previous day, as per the state government health bulletin. However, there was no fresh death related to the disease.

With this, the city's Covid positivity rate has gone up to 2.04 per cent. But the number of active cases has dropped to 1,627, as per official report.

Meanwhile, the global covid caseload has crossed 528.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.28 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US has the world's highest number of Covid cases and deaths at 83,969,313 and 1,004,692, respectively, according to the University. India ranked second in terms of highest caseload at 43,147,530.

LIVE UPDATES