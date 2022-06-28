live

COVID-19 Isn't Over Yet, Don't Lower Guard: Delhi Sees New Cases of Omicron's BA.5 Variant

Almost five per cent of the samples genome sequenced from central and south east Delhi tested positive for the BA.5 sub-variant.

Coronavirus is not over yet, it is not wise for anyone to lower the guards. Amid increasing speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country, the national capital on Monday reported new cases associated with the highly virulent Omicron's BA.5 sub-variant. In a report to the INSACOG, the health officials from Delhi said that almost five per cent of the samples genome sequenced from central and south east Delhi tested positive for the BA.5 sub-variant and nearly two per cent samples from south Delhi showed its presence. Most of the samples were found to have the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry in its latest report said that India has logged a total of 11,973 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, taking the country's total COVID tally to 4,34,18,839. The report also added that the death count climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities in India. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

