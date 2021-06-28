The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which proved catastrophic for India is finally receding. However with several states relaxing lockdown prohibitions experts are concerned about the possibility of a third wave in the coming months. Speaking to the media the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation chief Dr. NK Arora said that the third wave may hit India in the next 6-8 months if the safety protocols are not maintained. According to the Union Health Ministry a single-day rise of 50040 fresh COVID-19 infections took India's tally to 30233183 while the number of active