The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which proved catastrophic for India is finally receding. However, with several states relaxing lockdown prohibitions, experts are concerned about the possibility of a third wave in the coming months. Speaking to the media, the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation chief Dr. NK Arora said that the third wave may hit India in the next 6-8 months if the safety protocols are not maintained.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a single-day rise of 50,040 fresh COVID-19 infections took India’s tally to 3,02,33,183, while the number of active cases dipped to 5,86,403 Ministry data on Sunday. However, the national capital reported 89 new Covid-19 cases, staying below 100 cases for the straight second day, while the daily Covid positivity rate remained at 0.12 percent. This is the third time in the last week that Delhi’s single-day tally fell below the 100-mark after June 21. Catch all the live updates here.