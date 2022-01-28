live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Good News, India's Covid Positivity Rate Drops From 19.5% To 15.8%; Country Logs 2.51L New Cases

India is currently in the grip of the third wave of COVID-19 which is primarily triggered by the Omicron variant. However, on Friday, the country saw a slight dip in the daily cases. Follow this space for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

As India battles the third wave of COVID-19, mainly dominated by the highly mutated Omicron variant, cases are seeing a drop from across the states. In its latest report, the Union Health Ministry stated that the daily Covid infections in India dropped by 12 per cent as the country reported 2.51 lakh new cases in the last 24hours. The positivity rate is down from 19.59% to 15.88% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.47 per cent.

First detected in South Africa, the Omicron variant is not present in over 110 countries. According to reports, this variant has also mutated further to form a sister lineage called 'Stealth Omicron'. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that they are still studying this new strain and further details about the characteristics will be released soon.

Meanwhile, Delhi saw a significant 42 per cent drop in fresh cases on Thursday. The national capital logged 4,291 cases today, down from 7,498 yesterday. The second worst-hit state in the third wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra also saw a drop of more than 10,000 compared to the previous day. Addressing a virtual press meet, health ministry said that the country has surpassed the peak of the third wave, however, people should not let their guards down and must follow all the COVID safety protocols. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

