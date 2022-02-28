live

COVID Live Updates: All Restrictions Lifted In Delhi As Situation Improves; Other States Ease Curbs Too

As cases decline and the situation improves in the national capital and many other states, governments have decided to ease the COVID curbs.

Following a decline in daily cases in the national capital, Delhi is poised to eliminate all coronavirus restrictions starting today. However, the government emphasised that "Covid-appropriate behaviour," such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and maintaining good hand hygiene, must be followed at all times.

The limits were put in place in December when India was hit by a third wave of the disease, this time fueled by the extremely contagious Omicron variety. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the night curfew will be lifted, the 50 per cent seating limit in restaurants, movie theatres, and pubs will be lifted, and schools will no longer offer online classes beginning April 1.

Only kids in grades 9 and 11 will be taught in a hybrid format with the parental agreement until March 31, according to officials. The penalty for not wearing a mask has also been reduced from 2,000 to 500 dollars. The decisions were made at a DDMA meeting on Friday, which was also attended by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kerala has lifted certain restrictions as cases continue to decline in the state. The government has allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. Bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries will be fully functional. As per the order, government and semi-government offices can hold meetings or training sessions offline if necessary. The limits imposed at the district level based on the number of individuals admitted to the hospital have also been eliminated.

LIVE UPDATES