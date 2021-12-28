live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Time To Brace For The Worst? India Sees Biggest One-Day Rise In Omicron cases; Travel Restrictions Imposed

The government has given nod to the inoculation of children aged 15-18 from January 3. The vaccine registration process on the CoWIN app will start from 1st Jan 2022. Follow TheHealthSite.com to get all the updates about COVID-19.

Amid soaring concerns over the possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, the country reported over 150 fresh Omicron infections with Goa and Manipur on Monday registering their first cases as the total tally of this latest variant of COVID-19 touched nearly 600. According to the latest data, Delhi recorded the maximum number of 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43, and Telangana 41.

After struggling with the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, which left lakhs affected, the country is back again to fighting this new highly virulent strain of coronavirus. Omicron, first detected in South Africa, which is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 worldwide. The variant contains 50 mutations in its spike protein, out of which there are 36 worrisome mutations that can enable the variant to evade vaccine-induced immunity.

LIVE UPDATES