COVID Spreading Its Tentacles Again: India Records 3,303 New Cases and 39 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

The Health Ministry said that the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent.

Are we already facing the fourth wave of COVID-19, or we are heading towards it? the question is hovering in everyone's mind at the moment, as cases are rising exponentially in India. In the last 24 hours, the country registered a total of 3,303 new cases of COVID infections, taking the tally to 4,30,65,496. The total Covid-related deaths in the country rose to 5,23,693 with 39 additions. Kerala also added a backlog of 26 deaths. This means that there was an increase of 701 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

In an updated report, the Health Ministry said that the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, China, which is facing the fifth wave of the Coronavirus pandemic is taking all the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus any further. After Shanghai, the next city which is under the radar is Beijing. The city which is home to over 22 million people has closed down some parts of the city following a spike in cases. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

