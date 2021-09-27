live

COVID-19 Live Updates: 'Situation Is Improving', At 2 Lakh, India Logs Lowest Weekly Cases In 6 Months

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Amid rising speculations about a possible third wave in India, the country's daily COVID graph continues to show signs of improvement. On Sunday, India saw a slight drop in its daily COVID cases with 28,326 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours, which is approximately 4.3% lower than previous day's numbers. The country's total tally now stands at 3,36,52,745. According to the government's data, India's COVID death toll on Sunday climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities. However, the good news is that Monday's number is 4.3% lower than Saturday which saw 29,616 new cases. There is also a slight improvement in the weekly COVID cases, on Sunday, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 27 days.

In April and May, India battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the country. Experts are now saying that a possible third wave may hit the country if people fail to follow the basic safety protocols of the pandemic. Wearing proper masks, hand sanitization, and avoiding the crowd is a must in averting another brutal COVID wave to enter the country. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

