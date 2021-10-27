live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave In India Soon? Country Logs 12,428 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave In India Soon? Country Logs 12,428 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Amid rising concerns over a possible third wave due to the recently detected Delta mutations in India, AY.4.2, experts have cautioned that containing the virus is important to keep lives safe. According to the government's report, cases in the country are witnessing a slight jump. India logged 12,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With the fresh cases, the total tally climbed to 3,42,02,202, while the death toll climbed to 4,55,068 with 356 fresh fatalities.

Meanwhile, the new delta mutation is also becoming a concerning strain for the experts as some 6 fully vaccinated individuals in India tested positive for COVID-19 with this new variant called, AY.4.2 or Delta Plus. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES