COVID-19 LIVE Updates: New ‘Highly Transmissible’ COVID Variant Named ‘Omicron,’ India On Alert

A new variant detected in South Africa has been named Omicron by the global health authority of the World Health Organization (WHO). Follow this space for all the updates!

Amid the scare that COVID-19 may come back in a full circle, a new coronavirus variant named Omicron has triggered a global alarm on Friday with countries rushing to halt travel from southern Africa and stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic falling to their lowest levels in over a year.

Omicron may spread more quickly than other types, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and preliminary evidence suggests a higher risk of reinfection. According to the global health authority, it could take time to know if Omicron changes in transmissibility, severity, or implications for COVID vaccines. Meanwhile, travel restrictions, according to epidemiologists, may be too late to prevent Omicron from spreading globally. The novel mutations were discovered in South Africa first, and then in Belgium, Botswana, Israel, and Hong Kong.

UN health agency said in a statement, "Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology... the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern (VOC), named Omicron."

Delhi Government Calls A Meeting Amid Omicron Scare

Concerned over the new COVID variant, the Delhi government held a meeting of the Delhi Management Authority on Monday and asked specialists to recommend measures to be implemented in light of a new COVID-19 variation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Friday, "In view of the threat from new COVID variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to DDMA on Mon and suggest what steps we shud take. We will take all steps necessary to protect u and ur family."

