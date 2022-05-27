live

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur Record Highest Number of COVID Deaths In 2020, Reveals Report

As we experience a slight drop in the daily COVID-19 numbers, let's take a look at how the country fought the infection, in the last two and half years. The grim pictures of this deadly outbreak will be stuck in our minds for as long as we live. In 2019, when the first case of the COVID-19 virus infection surfaced from China, nobody expected something so tragic coming up. However, soon the virus spread to different countries, leaving millions affected globally. In India, the worst phase of the infection was noticed in both 2020 and 2021, when two back to back waves of COVID-19 hit the states. Although, several reports about the fatality were released, in a recent update, the government has confirmed the actual number.

According to the reports, a total of 81,15,882 deaths were registered in India in the year 2020. In the list, Maharashtra logged the maximum number of death, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

