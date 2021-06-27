The overall global Covid-19 caseload has reached 180,720,199, while the deaths have surged to 3,915,760, according to the latest update from the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). The US continues to report the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,621,391 and 603,885, respectively. In terms of infections, India stands at second place with 30,183,143 cases, while Brazil is second in terms of deaths with 512,735 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid death toll has gone up to 3,94,493 amid the nationwide vaccination campaign. COVID-19 vaccination as on 27 June 2021 stands at 32,17,60,077, as per the Union Health Ministry.

In a fresh affidavit, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Saturday that 44.2 per cent of the priority population of persons above 45 years and 13 per cent of the population group of 18-44 years have received the first vaccine dose. One dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been given to a total of 27.3 per cent of eligible population (18 years and above), it said.

A total of 135 crore vaccines – Covishield (50 crore), Covaxin (40 crore), Bio E Sub unit vaccine (30 crore), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore), Sputnik V (10 crore) – will be available from all sources by the year end, the Centre said in the affidavit.