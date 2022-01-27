live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Fights COVID Third Wave, Logs 2.86 Lakhs New Cases; Positivity Rate Jumps To 19.5%

With 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,03,71,500 on Thursday. According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, the country's death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities. The COVID positivity rate is up from 16.10% to 19.59% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent. After registering a steady drop in the daily numbers, the country is again experiencing a slight surge in the cases. This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported below three lakh cases.

India is currently in the grip of the third wave of COVID-19, mainly triggered by the Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa. The variant has over 30 worrisome mutations which effectively helps it to infect fully immunized individuals. However, the variant has mutated further to form a new sub-lineage 'Stealth Omicron'. According to the experts, this variant has over 84 mutations and has the ability to spread faster than all the other previous variants detected so far. The World Health Organisation has however said that this strain is still under investigation and more details will be revealed soon. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

