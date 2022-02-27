live

COVID Live Updates: Masks Not Mandatory In Private Cars In Delhi Anymore; Third Wave Recedes In India

Amidst a steep decline in COVID cases in Delhi, the government has declared that people are no longer obliged to wear masks when travelling in their private cars. Read on to know the latest updates of COVID-19.

The Delhi government dropped COVID rules in the city on Saturday, saying that wearing a mask is not required when travelling in private automobiles, citing a substantial decrease in coronavirus incidence. According to the Delhi government, before now, only single drivers were exempt from wearing masks when driving, but now everyone travelling in a private automobile is exempt. Moreover, the government of the national capital also said no penalty will be imposed on travellers if they are driving without masks in their private cars.

According to the Delhi government, "Wearing of mask is not mandatory while travelling in a car. Till now, only single drivers were exempted from wearing masks while driving, but now all the people travelling in a private car have been given exemption."

This is followed by the order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority to uplift the night curfew and all other restrictions.

Meanwhile, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 4,29,16,117, while active cases fell to 1,11,472. While the death toll rose to 5,13,724 with 243 new fatalities, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. As per reports, the daily COVID-19 instances have remained below one lakh for the past 21 days.

According to the ministry, active cases account for 0.26 per cent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.54 per cent. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 10,409 cases.

