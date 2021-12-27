live

COVID Live Updates: Fauci Warns Cases Will Go Higher As Omicron Continues To Spread At A Rapid Rate

Anthony Fauci says Covid-19 cases will go much higher as omicron spread continues in the US and around the world. Meanwhile, India reports more than 500 cases of the new variant. Get all the live updates right here!

As Omicron continues to grip the world, experts around the world have asked people to keep their guard up as the situation will only get worse from here. In a recent statement, top US pandemic advisor Dr Anthony Fauci warned that COVID-19 cases would likely continue to rise as the fast-spreading Omicron strain hammers the United States.

While studies demonstrate that Omicron causes fewer hospitalizations, Fauci told ABC that "we don't want to get complacent" as such a huge volume of new infections can "override a real diminution in severity."

The Omicron variant, which took over the world as a dominant strain a week ago, is driving the uptick. While the strain has been shown to be extremely contagious, studies are beginning to show that it is less severe in terms of hospitalizations. Fauci cautioned, though, that this is not the time to become complacent.

The statement comes after the US sees a rapid rise in Omicron cases. New York City has seen a 'four-fold increase' in hospitalized children alone. Daily coronavirus case counts have already surpassed the top of the last Delta wave, thanks to Omicron, which is now prevalent in the United States and spreading faster than any other version.

In numerous U.S. cities, the highly transmissible strain is driving near-vertical case rise, with numbers doubling every two to three days. According to some projections, the US might reach one million cases every day by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, India's Omicron count has crossed the 500 mark with more cases reported on Sunday. The numbers reached a new high after Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh reported more cases. Several states have imposed restrictions to control the surge.

