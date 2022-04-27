live

Are We On The Verge of a Fourth Wave of COVID-19? India Logs 32 Deaths, 2,927 New Cases In 24 Hours

India has registered a total of 2,927 new cases of COVID infection in the last 24 hours.

In the last few days, COVID cases have seen a steady spike in India. According to the latest updates, India has registered a total of 2,927 new cases of COVID infection in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279. At least 32 deaths were reported in the country on Tuesday, which has taken the total death count to 5,23,654.

The sudden spike in the daily cases has triggered panic and fears over a potential fourth virus wave in the country. The latest surge in COVID cases is alarming as data reveals that in the week of April 18 to April 24, India reported 15,700 fresh coronavirus cases. This means there was a jump of 95 per cent as compared to the previous week.

Some of the worst-hit states in the country right now are - Delhi logging 6,326 cases per week. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are logging around 2,296 and 1,278 cases respectively per week. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

