COVID-19 Live Updates: India Is Now In The Endemic Stage, Third Wave Intensity Will Be Low, Says Virologists

Amid rising speculations about a possible third wave in India, virologists on Sunday said that if another wave of the deadly COVID-19 comes in, it is not going to be as devastating as the second wave, which had hit the country earlier this year. Speaking to a leading news channel, Dr. Gagandeep Kang said that she could not see a ferocious third wave in the next couple of months with the type of variants circulating the world. "We are unlikely to witness a major spike in the daily cases in the third wave of coronavirus as compared to the second wave," Kang quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the national capital has also registered zero death due to COVID in the past 24 hours. According to the latest government data, Delhi has logged 27 fresh cases in a day with a case positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

