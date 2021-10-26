live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Concerns Rise In India As Cases Of New Delta Mutation Detected In Some States

Centre asked states to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In a new report, authorities have shown concerns over the cases of the Delta variant, the most widely prevalent variant of concern in India.

The National Centre for Disease Control genome, which tracks emerging variants, said that some cases of the Delta variant, the most widely prevalent variant of concern in India, are being "reclassified" to another sub-lineage, which is the cause of concern for many.

According to the NCDC, seven cases of novel Covid variant AY.4, a sub-lineage of the Delta variation, have been found in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, while it was detected in 1% of samples collected in Maharashtra last month.

As per the NCDC report, the AY.4 sub-lineage was responsible for the increase in Covid cases in Indore in September. The new variety AY.4.2 has sparked concern in Europe, with health experts claiming that it is more transmissible than the Delta variant. However, the number is not disproportionately spreading in India, but it still is a cause of concern. preliminary investigations have found that while the AY 4.2 has not boosted the case ratio in India, it is present in the United States. Apart from AY.4.2, AY.33 and AY.4.1 are also found in India and are now in circulation.

