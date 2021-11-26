live

COVID-19 Live Updates: 'Worst-Ever' Super-Mutant Covid Variant Will Make Vaccines 40% Less Effective, Warn Experts

New Virus Mutant Found In South Africa Can Trigger Severe Fourth Wave That Could Spread Internationally

Experts from around the world have sounded alarm over a new highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 which is detected in Botswana, South Africa. The new variant classed as B.1.1.529 is the most mutated version of the virus yet, which is a cause of concern for the health experts, as it was earlier predicted that a new variant can trigger another ferocious wave.

Speaking to the media, South Africa's health minister said that the country is witnessing a dramatic rise in new infections which are mostly associated with this new variant. "Over the last four or five days, there has been more of an exponential rise," he said, adding that the new variant appears to be driving the spike in cases. Scientists in South Africa are working to determine what percentage of the new cases have been caused by the new variant. The scientists of the country have also stated that the country may face a potentially severe fourth wave that could spread internationally.

