COVID-19 Fourth Wave: India Reports Over 15,000 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE Updates: India's daily positivity rate stands at 4.39 per cent.

As per the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.39 per cent, whereas its weekly positivity rate is reported as 3.30 per cent.

After seeing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases for a few weeks, India is back to witness a surge in the number of infections. According to the latest report, the country logged a total of 15,940 new cases of Covid-19 cases on Friday. With this, India's active caseload now stands at 91,779 at the rate of 0.21 percent, which was 88,284 at the rate of 0.20 per cent a day before. This means, there is a rise in the cases and the country needs to tackle this worsening situation vigilantly.

On the other hand, the national capital logged a total of 666 new cases of COVID-19 infections. The Union Health Ministry has also stated that Delhi has added 6 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.39 per cent, whereas its weekly positivity rate is reported as 3.30 per cent. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

