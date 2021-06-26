The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic proved catastrophic for India. Things are now under control. However, with several states relaxing prohibitions, analysts are concerned about the possibility of a third wave in the coming months. Scientists are concerned about the advent of hazardous COVID-129 virus variants such as the Delta plus strain and another mutation in the Gamma variant. The responsibility of averting another deadly pandemic wave falls with the world’s general population to a certain extent.

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, India’s case count increased by 51,667 COVID-19 infections in a single day, bringing the total to 3,01,34,445 cases, while the weekly positive rate fell to 3%. The death toll rose to 3,93,310 in a single day, with 1,329 additional individuals dying from the virus. The number of active cases has dropped to 6,12,868 cases, accounting for 2.03 per cent of all infections. The statistics updated at 8 a.m. indicated a net decrease of 14,189 active cases in a single day. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 96.66 per cent, while the weekly case positive rate has decreased to 3%.