The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic proved catastrophic for India. Things are now under control. However with several states relaxing prohibitions analysts are concerned about the possibility of a third wave in the coming months. Scientists are concerned about the advent of hazardous COVID-129 virus variants such as the Delta plus strain and another mutation in the Gamma variant. The responsibility of averting another deadly pandemic wave falls with the world's general population to a certain extent. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday India's case count increased by 51667 COVID-19 infections in a single day