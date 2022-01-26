live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Sees An Overall Dip In 3rd Wave Cases, But Kerala Records All-Time High Infections

Kluge encourages people to get vaccinated and get boosted against Covid-19.

With India seeing a massive drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, experts are saying the worst has passed. Read on to know the current situation of the pandemic in the country.

India reported 2.85 lakh (2,85,914) new Covid-19 cases, with 665 deaths on Tuesday. There are 22.23 lakh active cases in the country, accounting for 5.55 per cent of the total caseload. The daily positivity rate is 16.16 per cent, with a 93.23 per cent recovery rate. 17.69 lakh tests were performed in the last 24 hours. So far, India has given out 163.58 crore vaccine doses.

While most states of the country saw a decline in the number of everyday cases, Kerala recorded 55,475 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began in 2020, bringing the total number of people infected to 57,25,086. The state recorded 26,514 new cases on Monday, surpassing the previous high of 46,387 cases recorded on January 20.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind used his usual address to the country on the eve of India's 73rd Republic Day to remind Indians of their responsibility to take Covid-19 measures and be vigilant until the crisis is over. He praised individuals for participating in the Covid vaccination programme, saying it fulfilled their "basic duty of delivering national service," and praised doctors, nurses, and paramedics, among others, for their quick responses.

TRENDING NOW

As for the global caseload, cases have surpassed 357.9 million, with over 5.61 million deaths and over 9.85 billion immunizations, despite a continued resurgence around the world. The University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) released its latest update on Wednesday morning, revealing that the current global caseload and death toll were 357,963,895 and 5,614,043, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered had increased to 9,850,294,423.

According to the CSSE, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country, with 72,171,208 cases and 871,937 deaths. The second worst-hit country in terms of cases is India with 39,799,202 infections and 490,462 deaths, followed by Brazil (24,342,322 infections and 624,129 deaths).

France (17,420,531), the United Kingdom (16,158,212), Turkey (11,090,493), Russia (11,055,246), Italy (10,212,621), Spain (9,395,767), Germany (8,956,528), Argentina (8,041,520), Iran (6,267,559), and Colombia (5,780,910) are the other nations with over 5 million instances, according to CSSE estimates.

You may like to read

Russia (320,844), Mexico (303,301), Peru (204,404), the United Kingdom (154,873), Indonesia (144,247), Italy (144,343), Colombia (132,737), Iran (132,274), France (130,483), Argentina (119,703), Germany (117,006), Ukraine (106,047), and Poland (106,047) are the countries with over 100,000 deaths (104,097).

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES