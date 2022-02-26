live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus Is Entering The End Phase, But Annual Vaccination Is Important

Even as the number of Covid cases is declining in several parts of the world, US drugmaker Moderna has said that the pandemic will end in 2022, yet annual vaccinations are needed. What is the need of the moment? Although Covid is entering an endemic phase, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said the virus will continue to circulate but at a more static and predictable rate. Speaking to the media, he said, "We do believe that we are transitioning into an endemic phase marked by a period of stability in case counts, hospitalisations, and deaths at least in the Northern Hemisphere."

He noted that other endemic coronaviruses cause 340,000 hospitalisations and 20,000 deaths annually for people older than 65 years old. According to Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, there is still a need for another booster shot in the fall, particularly for individuals over 50 and those who are at high risk due to underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, 11,499 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in a day. With new numbers, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,05,844, while the active cases further declined to 1,21,881. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

