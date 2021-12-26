COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Grips India Further With 422 Cases, Remains The Country With Second-Highest Infections

India has logged 422 cases of the new, fast-spreading Omicron variant to date. In the wake of the rising cases of Omicron in India, PM Modi has announced booster shots for the elderly and vaccines for children.

The number of cases of the fast-spreading Omicron has increased to 422 in India, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of infections. The Health Ministry announced this morning that at least 130 people have recovered. There are 108 cases of the new variation in Maharashtra, which also has the most coronavirus cases. Delhi, which has 79 instances, is the next most populous state in the country. Telangana has 41 cases, whereas Gujarat has 43.

Concerned over the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and requested people to follow protocol. He announced that vaccination for children aged 15-18 will begin from January 3 over the growing concerns about the new variant. Beginning January 10, healthcare workers, front-line workers, and individuals over 60 years old with co-morbidities will receive a precautionary dose.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has reached 279.4 million, with over 5.39 million deaths and over 8.92 billion vaccines. According to the CSSE, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country, with 52,092,894 cases and 816,463 deaths.

India is the country with the second-highest number of cases (34,779,815 infections and 479,520 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,238,369 infections and 618,686 deaths). The UK (11,958,928), Russia (10,189,722), Turkey (9,268,486), France (9,192,843), Germany (6,999,476), Iran (6,182,905), Spain (5,718,007), Italy (5,622,431), Argentina (5,452,419), and Colombia (5,121,668) are the other nations with over 5 million instances, according to CSSE estimates.